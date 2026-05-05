Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty in Assault Case After Jury Delivers Verdict

Stefon Diggs has been found not guilty.

The 32-year-old New England Patriots NFL player, who was accused of attacking his former live-in chef Jamila Adams and facing one count of felony strangulation and one count of misdemeanor assault and battery, was found not guilty on Tuesday (May 5) in a courtroom in Massachusetts.

A Dedham District Court jury delivered the verdict after about an hour and a half of deliberation in front of the athlete, who was facing up to five years in prison.

Jury Delivers Not Guilty Verdict

He had “tears flowing from his eye and down his face,” according to TMZ‘s report.

Jamila testified that Stefon got physical with her in a dispute over money at the end of last year. He was accused of slapping and choking her on December 2 at his home in Dedham, per NBC News.

Testimony and Defense Arguments

During her testimony, she was “admonished on several occasions by the judg”e for not answering questions from the defense team about an alleged $5.5 million demand her team made weeks before the court date, to which she claimed she was unaware.

She also claimed she had a sexual relationship with Stefon before being hired early last year. She was also questioned about documenting the alleged injuries, and the defense team declared there wasn’t a single “shred” of evidence.

Stefon didn’t speak to the press after the court, but a member of his defense team, Mitchell Shuster, spoke out about the case, calling it “an attempt to extract money.”

“Domestic violence is a very, very serious issue in this country and it’s disconcerting when people use it as a sword and manufacture claims in an attempt to extract money. I believe the jury saw through that today and we are very, very pleased with this result,” he said, via USA Today.

“I’m thankful for someone like Stefon Diggs who insisted that he would get his day in court so that his truth could be heard – and it was heard. No assault ever occurred. … People have to stop targeting professional athletes and trying to extract money. They have a target on their back and it’s hard enough doing what they do. And this has to stop. People should focus on real victims from domestic violence and allegations like this do a tremendous disservice to those who are afflicted and impacted by causes like this. It’s been an honor to represent Stefon and could no be more proud of him that he insisted we see this through and the truth be told.”

Find out how Stefon Diggs responded to the allegations when they were first brought forward.

Posted To:Jamila Adams stefon diggs