Taylor Swift Skips Met Gala 2026, Her 10th Year Missing the Event

Taylor Swift did not go to the Met Gala yet again.

The 36-year-old folklore singer-songwriter did not appear on the star-studded carpet or at any of the after parties following the 2026 Met Gala on Monday night (May 4) in New York City.

Her fiancé Travis Kelce was also not in attendance at the event.

Taylor Swift skipped the 2026 Met Gala

Taylor has not been to a Met Gala since 2016, where she walked the carpet in a metallic dress. Some fans were hopeful that she’d make an appearance at this year’s event, but sadly, that wasn’t the case.

Fans speculate about why Taylor Swift didn’t go

It’s unclear why the couple didn’t attend the gala, although Cosmopolitan speculates that they’re busy with wedding plans.

Rumors continue to swirl around when and where the couple is set to marry, with Page Six claiming it’ll take place next month in NYC.

If you didn’t see, the singer debuted a 48-hour countdown on her website on Thursday (April 30). Many believed that Taylor was going to be announcing a new song that will be featured in the upcoming Toy Story 5 movie since the background of the countdown video appeared to be very similar to the cloud wallpaper that’s in Andy’s bedroom in the Disney-Pixar movies.

However, it was deleted, and nothing was announced.

Check out how Taylor Swift‘s Met Gala fashion evolved over the years that she did attend.

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