The First Met Gala 2026 Bathroom Selfie Has Been Posted: Blackpink, Margot Robbie & More Gather

Credit: Instagram/@bhavithamandava

Model Bhavitha Mandava has dropped one of the biggest selfies of the year: a Met Gala bathroom photo!

She just posted the image, featuring lots of celebs inside the event hanging out in the bathroom for a fun pic.

Each year, fans wait for pics inside the Met Gala. However, there is a “rule” against this. Allegedly, there are not supposed to be any selfies taken or posted from inside the party. However, this rule is often broken.

Bhavitha shared the photo on Instagram, which also features celebs including Rosé, Gracie Abrams, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, Margot Robbie, Audrey Nuna, Ayo Edebiri, and Rachel Sennott, among others!

The pic was captioned, “Felt cute, might delete later,” with the Met Gala hashtag.

Find out 9 other rules that celebs have to follow at the Met Gala (including several that have been broken!)

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Audrey Nuna Ayo Edebiri Bhavitha Mandava Gracie Abrams Jennie Jisoo Lisa Margot Robbie Met Gala Rachel Sennott Rose