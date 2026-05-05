‘The Golden Life’ Teaser Trailer: ‘RHONY’ OGs Return to TV In New E! Series – Watch Now!

Credit: E!/YouTube

The OG stars of The Real Housewives of New York City are returning to television later this year!

E! has debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming series The Golden Life, which will star Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan.

In the teaser, Dorinda teases, “We’ve been mostly keeping quiet,” while Kelly says, “Zen comes so easy here.”

Sonja adds, “We don’t stir things up anymore,” as the teaser turns to show some drama among the women.

What is The Golden Life about?

The upcoming series follows the former RHONY stars in their new life in South Florida.

The Golden Life was first announced back in February, and is set to debut on E! later this year!

If you missed it, Dorinda wasn’t originally a part of the cast, but she joined the show after another former RHONY star was fired after facing major backlash for comments made about Bad Bunny‘s Super Bowl halftime show.

Another RHONY star, who also lives in Florida, says she refuses to be a part of The Golden Life.

Just last month, the ladies were seen filming on the beach in Miami. Check out the photos!

Posted To:Dorinda Medley Kelly Bensimon Luann de Lesseps Ramona Singer Sonja Morgan Television The Golden Life Trailer