‘The Rookie’ Season 8 Ends with Shocking Chenford Cliffhanger [Spoilers!]

Credit: ABC

After plenty of teasing and buildup, Chenford fans finally seemed to be getting a major win in The Rookie season 8 finale, until a giant twist and cliffhanger left everything hanging by a thread.

Spoilers ahead for The Rookie season 8 finale

The fan-favorite couple of Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) had a beautiful moment that fans have been eager to watch unfold since the show’s first season. Tim finally proposed to Lucy in a romantic beach scene and, of course, she said yes!

Unfortunately, their happiness was short-lived, as almost immediately after another couple walks up to them and injects something into their necks.

As the couple slumps down into the sand and gets black hoods forced down over their heads, the woman says, “Heath Everett says payback is a b—h.”

Thankfully, the show has already been renewed for a ninth season, but it will still be a painful wait!

Showrunner Alexei Hawley previously told TV Insider that the finale would feature a “very powerful ending that will make you feel all the feels.”

Everett, played by Jeffrey Vincent Parise, is one of the main villains of the show right now and despite being locked up before he could escape, is a very powerful criminal with ample resources.

Keep track of all the latest ABC cancellations and renewals from 2026 so far!

Posted To:Television The Rookie