‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Producers Ask Fans Not to Disclose Filming Locations Or Visit Movie Set

Credit: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is finally in production!

While filming on the project gets underway to wrap up the story, photos and videos of stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno have already surfaced on social media.

However, creator and writer Jenny Han, as well as the show’s official account have called on fans to stop visiting the set and sharing filming locations.

We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew. We’re working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it’s ready to be shared. – The Summer I Turned Pretty on Instagram

Jenny Han also shared a message on her account, echoing the statement and noting how it puts anxiety on the cast and crew.

When people come to set, film, and share videos, it disrupts the work. It makes it harder for actors to get into character and causes unnecessary anxiety for them. We often have to stop production to clear crowds from the shot, which breaks the crew’s focus. This story means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to you, too. I want to give you the best version of this movie. Please help protect our process.

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie was first announced back in September 2025 after the season three finale dropped.

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