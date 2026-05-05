‘Tony’ Trailer Debuts: Dominic Sessa Plays Young Anthony Bourdain In A24 Movie – Watch Now!

Credit: A24

A24 has unveiled the new trailer for their upcoming movie Tony!



Dominic Sessa stars in the forthcoming feature as late chef Anthony Bourdain, following his journey from being a writer to becoming a chef.

What is the movie about?

Here’s the synopsis: A 19-year-old Anthony Bourdain (Sessa) travels to Provincetown and stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life.

Who else stars in Tony?

The upcoming A24 movie also stars Antonio Banderas, Emilia Jones, Leo Woodall, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommers and Stavros Halkias. Matt Johnson serves as director.

When does the film come out?

Tony is scheduled to hit theaters in August 2026.

What other projects are coming from A24?

A24 has several other new movies and TV shows in the works. The studio recently kicked off production on the upcoming , released the trailer for The Death of Robin Hood, announced casting for the new series The Husbands, dropped the trailers for The Invite and Backrooms, and recently wrapped filming on the star-studded comedy Peaked!

The company also recently released Mother Mary in theaters, which stars Anne Hathaway as a pop star reuniting with an old friend, a fashion designer played by Michaela Coel.

Posted To:A24 Anthony Banderas Dagmara Dominczyk Dominic Sessa Emilia Jones Leo Woodall Movies Rich Sommers Stavros Halkias Trailer