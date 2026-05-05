Tyla Slays in Plunging Embroidered Dress at Met Gala 2026

Credit: Getty

Tyla is once again slaying the red carpet!

The 24-year-old “Water” singer looked so fierce as she posed for photos while arriving at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

What is Tyla wearing at Met Gala 2026?

For the big event, Tyla wore a custom Valentino look exclusively created for her by Creative Director Alessandro Michele. According to a press release, the embroidered dress was composed of a long satin skirt with deep slit and ornamental basque on the waist embroidered with silver rhinestones. The tulle top featured long sleeves and deep V neckline with all over fringes and silver sequin embroidery.

She completed the look with Valentino Garavani Révélé pumps

Everything to know about this year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

More photos of Tyla!

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