‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘Dutton Ranch’ Gets Trailer Teasing Annette Bening Rivalry, a Leopard & More

Credit: Paramount+

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are back as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in the brand new Yellowstone spinoff show, Dutton Ranch!

Today (May 5), Paramount+ revealed the full length trailer ahead of the release date for the series, which is coming up soon!

Here’s the synopsis: As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.

The series also stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ed Harris and Annette Bening.

The show will debut on Paramount+ on May 15 with the first two episodes. It will also air on the Paramount Network beginning May 15, at 8pm ET/PT, with two episodes, and then weekly throughout the series’ nine-episode first season. Be sure to tune in!

By the way, there’s more great news for fans of the Yellowstone universe.

Posted To:Annette Bening Cole Hauser Dutton Ranch Ed Harris Kelly Reilly