Andrew Rannells Reacts to Lena Dunham Memoir, Jokes About Adam Driver Romance Rumors

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Andrew Rannells is speaking out about his former Girls co-stars Lena Dunham and Adam Driver.

The 47-year-old actor spoke to Andy Cohen and co-host John Hill on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

During the appearance, Andrew spoke about Lena‘s headline-making memoir Famesick, and addressed his thoughts on the experience of working on the show.

Andy also apologized to Andrew for being overly flirtatious according to social media during his last interview, and Andrew apologized for not remembering.

SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live airs Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. ET on Radio Andy (Ch. 102), and anytime on the SiriusXM app.

Andrew Rannells Reacts to Lena Dunham’s Memoir

Andy Cohen: Andrew, did you read Lena Dunham‘s memoir?

Andrew Rannells: Sure. Yeah, I got to host her book launch a couple weeks ago.

Andy Cohen: Were you surprised? You said to her, “Wow, I thought we were having so much fun.” Were you surprised by how much she was—the weight she was carrying, carrying that show, etc.?

Andrew Rannells: I mean, I knew that it was a lot of work and I knew it was a lot of pressure, and I would watch her in between takes writing a book or writing a screenplay or rewriting episodes. I mean, she was just always working, so I knew it was a lot of pressure, but I did—I really did in that moment that I said that to her, I was like, “I thought we were having fun.” But of course it was fun for me because I was like a guest star at the beginning, so I was just blowing in and having fun and then leaving. I wasn’t writing it. I wasn’t producing it. Nor was I getting dragged to hell on social media.

John Hill: Princess track.

Andrew Rannells: Princess track. Thank you.

Andy Cohen: You had to be aware of the dynamic between she and Adam Driver that she wrote about in the book.

Andrew Rannells: Yes and no. You know, I wasn’t in a lot of those scenes. Adam and I—I mean, it’s not like doing a play where we all show up at the same time. There were weeks that I wouldn’t see—I would only see Lena or, you know, most of my scenes were with her or with Allison [Williams]. I rarely worked with Jemima [Kirke]. Zosia [Mamet] and I didn’t really do a lot together, so I wasn’t aware of all of that. I mean Adam, you know, went to Juilliard, is a real actor. I make faces. I didn’t really have much of a process. You know what I mean?

Casey Wilson: A craft to fall back on.

Andrew Rannells: Yeah. My craft is loose.

John Hill: Sitting on laps.

Andrew Rannells: Sitting on laps, so maybe, yeah. It wasn’t on my radar.

Andy Cohen: Got it.

Andrew Rannells: Yeah.

Andy Cohen: I see.

Andrew Rannells: Yeah, and I never had sex with him. That was the rumor I tried to start at that book launch was that Adam and I actually were having sex the entire time and it didn’t get any traction.

Andy Cohen: Would you?

Andrew Rannells: Have sex with Adam?

Andy Cohen: Yeah.

Andrew Rannells: Then? Sure. It’s not a high bar, Andy. If you go back.

Andrew Rannells & Andy Cohen Apologize to Each Other

Andrew Rannells: There’s no pretense here.

Andy Cohen: There’s no pretense, and so the last time you were here, I think I took it to a very apparently inappropriate place and I was super flirty.

Andrew Rannells: Is it sad that I don’t remember?

Andy Cohen: Well, I didn’t either, but then people on Twitter were like, “Grandpa Andy was molesting Andrew Rannells,” and they were saying horrible things, and I know, but look at how boyish he is and babyfaced.

Andrew Rannells: I could still be taken advantage of.

Andy Cohen: And anyway, they made me feel like, and they’re like, “Andrew is in a committed relationship,” and I of course know Tuck forever and I was like-

Andy Cohen: Probably intimately.

Andy Cohen: I have known him since the early ’90s.

Andrew Rannells: Yeah, which is code for—

Casey Wilson: Was there a night, a crazy night?

Andy Cohen: But anyway, I apologize and I’m glad.

Andrew Rannells: Well, then I apologize for not remembering.

John Hill: I said you wouldn’t remember.

Andrew Rannells: No. I feel like that’s just sort of how we speak to each other.

Andy Cohen: Thank you. Okay.

Andrew Rannells: It’s called manners listeners. Gay manners.

Andy Cohen: Gay manners. Emphasis on “man.”

Find out what Lena Dunham wrote about Adam Driver in her book.

Posted To:Adam Driver Andrew Rannells Andy Cohen Girls Lena Dunham Television