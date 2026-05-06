‘CHOOM’ Lyrics: K-Pop Girl Group BABYMONSTER Song’s English Translation & Meaning Revealed

Credit: YG Entertainment / YouTube

BABYMONSTER is back.

The South Korean YG Entertainment girl group returned Monday (May 4) with their third mini-album, including title track “CHOOM.”

If you didn’t know, the seven-member group is currently operating without member Rami, who did not partake in the album’s recording and production due to a health-related hiatus, originally announced back in May of 2025 by their agency.

“CHOOM” (written as “?”) is the Korean word for “dance.”

“Yeah, I know we’re seven but we ate,” they declare on the song, acknowledging Rami‘s absence while asserting their dominance as a group.



“Let’s dance / Swallow the whole rhythm / Dance (Watch out, watch out) / We turn it up, let’s party / Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat / Let’s all get lost in Dance (Watch out, watch out) / Dance, dance, dance, dance, dance.”

Watch the music video for “CHOOM”…

The mini-album reportedly moved over 387,000 copies in its first day, making their highest-selling album to date. The accompanying music video for “CHOOM” also went to No. 1 on the YouTube Top Trending Music Videos.

“Until now, we have shown hip-hop-based music that highlights our strong charisma,” member Chiquita said of the song, via Seoul Edit.

“This time, it is literally a song that everyone can dance to together. Personally, I think the killing part is the chorus, where the beat changes sharply. I hope listeners pay close attention to it.”

Ruka added: “I hope people think, ‘I want to see the performance,’ while listening to the song. ‘CHOOM’ becomes even more energetic when you see it with the performance. The song and choreography feel hip, but also deeper than before. I think we will be able to show a different kind of appeal from the performances we have done so far.”

Agency founder YG described the making of the music video in an announcement video, and how hard they worked on the choreography: “Since the title is ‘? (CHOOM),’ I kept thinking to myself that ‘the choreography had to be incredible.’ While creating this choreo, we went through a lot of ups and downs. We worked with several choreographers to put the choreography together. To give you a little story, we actually commissioned ten choreographers for this. But we weren’t satisfied with what we got, so I ended up working on the chorus choreography myself. It cost a lot of money. For the past 7 or 8 years, we’ve typically commissioned maybe two or three teams to create the choreography. At first, I got a bit ambitious and commissioned five teams, but I wasn’t happy with what came back, so I commissioned another five. Even then, it still didn’t quite meet my standard. All I can say is, it was a very long and hard journey.”

Read the English translation of “CHOOM”…

Read the lyrics to “CHOOM”…

Posted To:BABYMONSTER K-Pop Lyrics Music