‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Rumored Cast Revealed: 4 Stars Return, 5 Stars Exit & 7 New Crew Members Join

Credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean is returning to Bravo!



The Below Deck franchise series was for an 11th season at 2025 BravoCon last November, and now we’re getting some tea on who is on the cast.

Bravo announced at the time of the renewal announcement that the new season will be filmed in Dubrovnik, Croatia, and will air in 2026.

Below Deck Down Under is currently nearing the end of it’s fourth season, and the main Below Deck series recently wrapped filming in Thailand on it’s upcoming 13th season.

Seeing as Below Deck only just finished filming more recently, it is believed that the new season of Below Deck Med could return to TV first, and it may debut as early as June, though nothing is confirmed at this time.



With the new season of Below Deck Med in the works, we’re taking a look at all of the rumored castings.

Previously two stars were confirmed, and it’s since been revealed that more are coming back, many have exited and several new people are set to join.

Keep reading to find out who is returning, who’s not and see who is rumored to join…

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