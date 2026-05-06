BFFs Sabrina Carpenter & Joey King Share Cute Photo Booth Pics from Met Gala After Party

Credit: Instagram, Backgrid

Sabrina Carpenter and Joey King are giving fans a rare peek into their friendship after more than 10 years of being BFFs.

The fashion-forward stars were both at the 2026 Met Gala and they snapped some pics in the photo booth while attending an after party on late Monday night (May 4) at Zero Bond in New York City.

Joey shared the photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “My bb.” She also added a heart emoji.

How long have Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter been friends?

The entertainers have known each other since they were 12!

“We’ve been friends forever. [We] met many, many years ago at a charity event. Sabrina came over to me and was like, ‘Hi, I’m Sabrina.’ What’s funny is we weren’t always super close. For the first several years of our friendship, we would hang out once every like, year. And it was the funnest thing in the world. We don’t know why it took us so long to become as close as we are now.”

–Joey King, Wired



What did Sabrina Carpenter wear to the after party?

Sabrina changed into a black-and-white bodysuit with a matching fur coat while attending the after party.

Make sure to check out her red carpet look and also her performance outfits!

What did Joey King wear at the after party?

Joey King stepped out in her second Miu Miu look of the night while attending the after party.

Earlier in the night, she wowed in a sheer Miu Miu dress on the Met Gala carpet.

More about Joey and Sabrina’s friendship!

Did you know that Joey starred in the music video for Sabrina‘s 2018 song “Sue Me”?!

Joey wrote on Instagram when the video was released, “Thx for including me Daddy Sab.”

Watch below!

When Joey got married in 2023, Sabrina sang her pal down the aisle, performing the Swedish song “Tjugonde” by Amason.

We have all the photos from the wedding!

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Joey King Met Gala Sabrina Carpenter