Billie Eilish & Boyfriend Nat Wolff Make Red Carpet Debut at Her Concert Movie Premiere in L.A.

Credit: Getty

Billie Eilish is taking a very big step in her relationship with boyfriend Nat Wolff!

The 24-year-old Grammy/Oscar-winning singer and the 31-year-old Paper Towns actor made their red carpet debut at the premiere of her concert movie Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) on Wednesday (May 6) held at the Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

For the premiere, Billie wore a green polo shirt over a long-sleeved white shirt paired with a black skirt, navy tights, red knee-high socks and gray kitten heels. For his part, Nat sported a tan suit.

Billie and Nat have been romantically linked since March 2025

After being friends for years, the two first sparked dating rumors in March 2025 when they were spotted leaving the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards together. After lots of outings together, they officially confirmed their relationship in June 2025 when they were spotted kissing while in Italy on a romantic vacation.

Earlier this year, Billie and Nat made their first official appearance together as a couple at the 2026 Grammys.

Everything to know about Billie’s concert movie

Here’s the synopsis: “Captured during her sold-out world tour, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) brings an innovative new concert experience to the big screen from one of the most celebrated and successful artists of her generation. Presented in immersive 3D, the film is directed by Academy Award winners James Cameron and Billie Eilish, in-theatres May 8, 2026.”

Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff at the concert movie premiere…

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