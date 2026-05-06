‘Boots’ Actors Miles Heizer & Angus O’Brien Share Photos from Their Trip to Mexico

Credit: Netflix, Instagram

Miles Heizer and Angus O’Brien are giving fans an inside look at their vacation to Mexico!

The former co-stars and good friends enjoyed some R&R together, about five months after their TV series Boots was unfortunately canceled by Netflix.

The acclaimed series, which had plenty of fans, was a coming-of-age LGBTQ+ story set in the “tough, unpredictable world of the 1990s US Marine Corps—when being gay in the military was still illegal.”

Boots follows directionless, closeted Cameron Cope (Heizer) and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), the son of a decorated Marine, as they join a diverse group of recruits. Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.

Angus, who played Thaddeus Beau Sterling Hicks, shared a shirtless workout photo on his Instagram Stories last week.

Credit: Instagram

Miles shared a slideshow of photos to his Instagram feed on May 6. He wrote, “We went to Mexico and now you have to look at it ?.”

Angus commented on the post and wrote, “I’m looking and loving ???.”

They are NOT a couple though. Angus just wished his longtime boyfriend Chris Adkins a happy birthday on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the LOML kindest, smartest, hottest man I’ve ever known! You make people’s lives better just from knowing you 🙂 Your constant output of love and care into the world inspires me everyday,” he said.

Check out more of Angus and Miles‘ vacation photos below.

Angus and Miles were seen relaxing on the beach together.

Miles shared a photo of his ripped physique after a workout in the outdoor gym.

Angus and Miles shared a cute snap cuddling on the beach.

Miles wore a speedo at the beach!

Another shot of Miles going shirtless with the sunset behind him.

Looks like they found a cat at the beach!

Miles and the cat!

Angus scrolling his phone while shirtless on the beach at night.

Miles puckering up for the camera.

Angus on the plane ride home.

Find out what Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said about the cancellation of Boots.

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