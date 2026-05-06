Broadway’s ‘The Book of Mormon’ Cancels Performances Through May 17 After Theatre Fire

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Broadway’s The Book of Mormon has canceled performances for the next two weeks following a fire that was reported at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where the show has been running for the past 15 years.

Thankfully, most of the theatre was saved from the fire thanks to the speedy response from firefighters and emergency responders, but repairs are needed before the building can be reopened to the public.

Producers for the show and theatre owner ATG Entertainment just released a joint statement to detail what’s happening next.

On the morning of Monday, May 4, a fire was reported at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. FDNY was immediately contacted, were on site within minutes, and quickly extinguished the fire. ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon extend their deepest thanks to the firefighters and emergency responders for their bravery and speedy response. The fire was limited to the follow spot booth of the O’Neill. At this time, the exact cause of the fire is unknown. ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon are currently working with a team of industry professionals to begin repairs needed to the building.

The statement also provided a timeline for the resumption of performances, which hopefully will happen later in May.

Performances of The Book of Mormon are canceled through Sunday, May 17. Ticket holders for impacted performances will be notified via their point of purchase to receive refunds or reschedule. Next week, ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon will provide an update regarding performances, which are anticipated to resume at the Eugene O’Neill in the coming weeks.

The Book of Mormon will be celebrating its 15th anniversary with a “mystery week” set for June 9 through June 14, including appearances from original cast members Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells.

Posted To:Broadway The Book of Mormon