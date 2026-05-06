Clavicular Faces New Criminal Charge After Shooting Alligator On Livestream

Credit: Backgrid

Clavicular has been hit with a new criminal charge in Florida, where he lives.

The 20-year-old “looksmaxxing” influencer, whose real name is Braden Peters, is facing one count of discharge of a firearm in a public place, according to TMZ.

This comes after the streamer shot at a dead alligator who was floating in the water while on a livestream back in March, per law enforcement officials.

According to prosecutors, Clavicular “did unlawfully and knowingly discharge a firearm in a public place or on or over the right-of-way of a public paved road, highway, or street, or over occupied premises” while he was at the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area with friends.

Two others have also been hit with the same charge.

The influencer could face up to a year in jail for the misdemeanor if convicted.

While he faces the charge for shooting a dead alligator, it could have been much different if the reptile was alive as American alligators are federally protected by the Endangered Species Act.

Since the incident in March, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission launched an investigation, and now charges have come up.

Clavicular‘s attorney’s Steven Kramer and Jeffrey Neiman have also shared a statement regarding the latest legal woe.

“Our client has been summoned to appear for a misdemeanor charge that stems from following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide,” they told TMZ. “He relied on that guidance. No animals or people were harmed. We are confident that once the full picture is understood, people will see this for what it is.”

This is just the latest incident involving the “looksmaxxing” streamer.

Also in March, he was arrested for battery, and less than a month later was hospitalized after a suspected overdose while on a livestream, which lead to his publicist dropping him. His YouTube channels were also recently taken down after violating terms of service.

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