Emma Chamberlain’s Rumored Ex Peter McPoland Covers Her Other Ex Role Model’s ‘Sally, When the Wine Runs Out’

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Emma Chamberlain‘s rumored ex Peter McPoland sparks feud rumors with another of her exes.

While the 24-year-old YouTuber-turned-actress was going viral for her 2026 Met Gala look, her 25-year-old rumored ex boyfriend was making waves on TikTok with a new cover video.

Peter, who is a musician, uploaded a new cover video on his TikTok account on Monday (May 4), where he sang “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” which is a viral song by Emma‘s ex Role Model, who she dated prior to Peter.

While Peter didn’t tag either Emma or Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, nor did he mention them in the caption, many fans took note of the choice of cover.

“The amount of screen time it takes to understand the weight of this,” one person commented, while another wrote, “i’m crying what is your problem,” along with two crying face emojis.

If you didn’t know, Emma and Peter were first rumored to be dating starting in July 2024, after being spotted in Paris together for the Olympics. They were seen on several outings in the city together, and later that year, were seen wearing coordinating Halloween costumes. The pair were last photographed in public together in April 2025.

However, back in November 2025, Emma shared on her podcast that she was “going through a breakup” from a relationship that was “two years long.”



Emma and Role Model started dating in 2020, and walked their first red carpet together in March 2022 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, though she didn’t “hard-launch” their relationship until a year later.

In October 2023, it was reported that they broke up after three years together.

Starting earlier this year, Role Model has been linked to an A-list actress!

Posted To:Emma Chamberlain Peter Mcpoland Role Model