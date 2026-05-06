‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton’s Texts Revealed Amid Custody Battle, Accuses Ex-Wife Sheree Gustin of Manipulation

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Steve Burton‘s has submitted text messages between ex-wife Sheree Gustin in their ongoing custody battle.

The 55-year-old General Hospital actor and his ex previously agreed to a custody agreement in late 2023 for their 11-year-old daughter Brooklyn after their divorce in 2022, but it was amended earlier this year.

Last year, Sheree accused Steve of harassing her over custody issues, and now he’s accusing her of manipulation over custody.

Per Us Weekly, Steve is asking the court for help to assist him in getting her to follow the custody arrangement. He says she “has systematically refused to honor” the agreement.

TMZ first revealed the texts he submitted.

In one message, he writes, “This is manipulation. You signed an order. So the response should have been hey brook your dad has you a lot in the summer .. but I know your priority is not having her spend time with us,” Steve wrote to Sheree on March 14th. “Activities do not Trump time with family .. again this is something that you signed and you decided to neglect that and now put it on brook .. and now you get to say dad won’t let you .. when you should have said it’s not gonna work. So now you’ll be able to say you made a mistake and we should schedule my weeks.”

She wrote back two hours later, saying, “No it’s not. I told you she wanted to do jr. guards. You knew this. You are the one who decided to move. Her life is here. She’s going to be more involved in things. You’re welcome to be here and be a part of it. I told you I’m willing to work with you but she shouldn’t be limited to activities she wants to do because you insist on her being in Tennessee. That’s not right or fair to her. Please just enjoy your weekend with your daughter. I’m done talking about this.”

Steve later added, “The truth is, you’ve never been willing to work with anything. If you were, we never would’ve gone to court in the first place just to see my daughter.”

In the court docs, Steve alleges that Sheree has engaged in “deliberate obstruction” of his parenting time and claims she Brooklyn was enrolled in a six-week junior lifeguard program that interfered with his previously established time with his daughter.

He says his ex-wife “flatly declared” she won’t allow their daughter to use their two-week vacation time outside of California.

“The problem is if she makes it that’s our week to take her to Tennessee, which you knew,” he texted her, according to Us Weekly. “So why would you push to join when it takes up the whole summer when I have weeks in July also.”

He also included a list of dates, which seemingly is for the lifeguard program taking place for seven weeks from June to July.

“You signed an order two months ago and now you’re going against it. and then you try to put it on me and Brooklyn,” Steve wrote in another text. “We will not be in California. And please stop telling Brooklyn her life is here. It’s gonna be in both places .. and you can choose to be supportive for Brooklyn.”

Earlier this year, Steve took an extended break from General Hospital to spend more time with his family, including wife Michelle Lundstrom, who he married last year.

Posted To:Sheree Gustin Steve Burton