Hallmark+ Renews ‘Hope Valley: 1874’ Series for Season 2, New Episodes Coming in 2027

Credit: Hallmark Channel

Ahead of the season one finale of the new series Hope Valley: 1874 airing this week, Hallmark has confirmed that the show is renewed for a second season!

The prequel series to the long-running When Calls the Heart series broke Hallmark+ records to become the most successful launch of a series for the streaming service.

New episodes of Hope Valley: 1874 are confirmed to be coming in 2027.

Hallmark Media’s Head of Programming, Michelle Vicary, said in a statement, “Hope Valley: 1874’s dream cast led by Bethany Joy Lenz, Benjamin Ayres and Jill Hennessy, has brought to life the rich characters and beautiful story crafted by showrunner Alfonso Moreno. Our fans and press alike have enthusiastically embraced the series, making it especially rewarding to continue telling this story.”

What is Hope Valley: 1874 about?

Lenz portrays Rebecca Clarke, who travels from her home city of Chicago to the Western Canadian frontier with her 11-year-old-daughter. But when her wagon breaks down, she has no choice but to accept help from local rancher and confirmed bachelor, Tom Moore (Ayres). Despite Rebecca’s best intentions to remain unattached, the future she dreams of for her and her daughter along with the people she meets in this fledgling town – including the guarded Tom and tenacious pioneer woman Hattie Quinn (Hennessy) – ultimately compel her to put down roots and make a fresh start.

The cast is celebrating with a new video!

Bethany, Ben, and Jill announced the exciting renewal news in a cute Instagram video. Watch below!

Posted To:Benjamin Ayres Bethany Joy Lenz Hallmark Channel Hope Valley 1874 Jill Hennessy Television