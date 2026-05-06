‘Harry Potter’ TV Show Renewed for Season 2, ‘Chamber of Secrets’ to Begin Filming Later This Year

Credit: Lara Cornell/HBO

The Harry Potter television series at HBO Max will be getting a second season!

The show has been given an early season two renewal. Season one is expected to debut over the Christmas holiday in 2026. Variety reports that the new season, based on the second book in the series, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” will begin filming in the fall.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years. Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences and will stream exclusively on Max where it’s available globally.

The first teaser trailer for Harry Potter‘s first season on HBO Max, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is here! It gives lots of footage showing Harry (Dominic McLaughlin) and his friends Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton) and Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout).

The adult cast includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Hagrid and Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape.

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