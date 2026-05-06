Hayden Panettiere Comes Out as Bisexual, Confirms She Has Dated Women
Hayden Panettiere is opening up about her sexuality.
The 36-year-old Nashville star sat down for an interview, where she spoke about her upcoming memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning.” It will be released on May 12.
In a new interview to promote the book, it’s mentioned that she is attracted to women.
Hayden told Us Weekly, “That’s something about me I was never able to share with the world, because it was just never the right time. It was either I was too young, and I was being forced to be perfect at all times. I was not encouraged to just be myself. Then came the period where it felt like people coming out, especially women, saying that they were bisexual or liked girls, was a fad. I was afraid that if I was honest, it was going to be like me jumping on the bandwagon. It was a very difficult topic to articulate properly. It’s sad I had to wait until I was 36 years old to share that part of me, but better late than never, right?”
Hayden was asked if she had ever dated women.
She confirmed, “Yeah, I did. It was scary, though, because there were paparazzi always waiting for me outside, to follow me everywhere. I had very little privacy. I have dated women. I was much more into women even as a child than I was men. I have explored it, but because I hadn’t shared this with anybody, I didn’t really have the courage to throw myself fully emotionally into it. Because then if I did fall in love, that wasn’t something that I wanted to ever have to hide.”
Then, she was asked if she had a label for her sexuality.
She confirmed, “Now that I know that this book is coming out, and that I’ve chosen to share it with the world, I’m comfortable to confidently say that yes, I am bisexual. I said it! This is the first time I got to say it out loud.”
Who has Hayden Panettiere dated before?
She has been publicly linked to her ex fiance Wladimir Klitschko, Milo Ventimiglia, Steven Colletti, and Brian Hickerson.
See some other stars who have recently come out.
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