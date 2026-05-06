Hayden Panettiere Comes Out as Bisexual, Confirms She Has Dated Women

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Hayden Panettiere is opening up about her sexuality.

The 36-year-old Nashville star sat down for an interview, where she spoke about her upcoming memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning.” It will be released on May 12.

In a new interview to promote the book, it’s mentioned that she is attracted to women.

Hayden told Us Weekly, “That’s something about me I was never able to share with the world, because it was just never the right time. It was either I was too young, and I was being forced to be perfect at all times. I was not encouraged to just be myself. Then came the period where it felt like people coming out, especially women, saying that they were bisexual or liked girls, was a fad. I was afraid that if I was honest, it was going to be like me jumping on the bandwagon. It was a very difficult topic to articulate properly. It’s sad I had to wait until I was 36 years old to share that part of me, but better late than never, right?”

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She confirmed, “Yeah, I did. It was scary, though, because there were paparazzi always waiting for me outside, to follow me everywhere. I had very little privacy. I have dated women. I was much more into women even as a child than I was men. I have explored it, but because I hadn’t shared this with anybody, I didn’t really have the courage to throw myself fully emotionally into it. Because then if I did fall in love, that wasn’t something that I wanted to ever have to hide.”

Then, she was asked if she had a label for her sexuality.

She confirmed, “Now that I know that this book is coming out, and that I’ve chosen to share it with the world, I’m comfortable to confidently say that yes, I am bisexual. I said it! This is the first time I got to say it out loud.”

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She has been publicly linked to her ex fiance Wladimir Klitschko, Milo Ventimiglia, Steven Colletti, and Brian Hickerson.

See some other stars who have recently come out.

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