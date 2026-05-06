Hayden Panettiere Gets Candid About Milo Ventimiglia Relationship: Their ‘Point of Contention,’ Why He ‘Took Her Back,’ & More Revealed

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Heroes co-stars Hayden Panettiere and Milo Ventimiglia dated years and years ago, and now, she’s opening up about the relationship.

In a new interview, the 36-year-old Nashville star is sharing what she wanted out of of their romance, a point of contention in their relationship, and why Milo “took her back” after initially breaking up with her.

Their show Heroes ran from 2006-2010 on NBC. It is said they split in 2009.

We’re breaking down what she revealed in this new interview as she prepares to release her new book, “This Is Me: A Reckoning,” which will be released on May 12.

Keep reading to see what Hayden Panettiere said about her time dating Milo Ventimiglia…

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