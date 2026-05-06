Hayden Panettiere Says Her ‘Nashville’ Co-Stars Had ‘Very Little Concern’ for Her Mental & Emotional State

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Hayden Panettiere is speaking out about her Nashville co-stars.

If you don’t know, her character on the show – Juliette Barnes – had similar struggles to what she was going through in real life, particularly with substance abuse.

Who else starred in Nashville?

The show ran on ABC for several seasons back in 2012. The show also starred Connie Britton, Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson, and Sam Palladio, among others. She previously called the experience of filming the series “traumatizing.”

What did Hayden say about unnamed co-stars in the interview?

Us Weekly asked Hayden in an interview published on Wednesday (May 6), “As they started writing your real-life story into Nashville, you developed a pill dependency and fall asleep on set getting ready for your makeup to be done. Did any of your costars realize how hard it might be to be reliving your trauma on screen?”

Photo Credit: Getty

Hayden gave a candid response, “No. That was the shocking part, that very few people seemed to care. They cared if the way it was affecting me had a negative impact on filming or on the show. But there was very little concern about my mental and emotional state.”

“I was also very good at hiding my feelings. One of the things I was really good at when I was younger was jumping in and out of the character between action and cut. But with this character, I turned into Juliette Barnes. Juliette Barnes was me. I didn’t know where Hayden started and Juliette ended.Very few people took the time to come up to me and ask if I was OK. I don’t know that they wanted to know,” she added.

Hayden did speak to rumors she had feuded with Connie.

Posted To:Connie Britton Hayden Panettiere Nashville