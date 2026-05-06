‘Hocus Pocus 3’ Officially In the Works with Original Leads Returning as the Sanderson Sisters!

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Years after confirming a third Hocus Pocus film could be coming, we now have word that it is officially in the works!

And even better news…the original three Sanderson sisters are apparently all signed on!

The original Hocus Pocus – starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy – was released back in 1993. All three ladies reprised their roles for Hocus Pocus 2, which was released on Disney+ in September 2022. The movie has become a huge fan favorite over the years, with fans clamoring for more of the iconic trio.

The post credits scene from the sequel hinted that there might be more magic still to come in the future, but it was never confirmed beyond unofficial updates.

Deadline reports that it’s currently in early development, and after the success of the second film, there could be a theatrical release for the new iteration!

Stay tuned as we learn more about this project!

Posted To:Bette Midler Hocus Pocus Hocus Pocus 3 Kathy Najimy Sarah Jessica Parker