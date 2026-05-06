Josh Groban Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Fiancee Natalie McQueen Joins Him After Recent Engagement News!

Credit: Getty

Josh Groban just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and he received support from some special people in his life!

The 45-year-old singer and actor was honored with the star on Wednesday afternoon (May 6) outside of the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

Josh and his new fiancee, Natalie McQueen, posed for photos together at the event, just weeks after they announced that they’re engaged.

Josh Groban got engaged at Disneyland last month!

Josh announced on April 21 that he is engaged!

“MY BEST FRIEND SAID YES!!! Sharing this life with you is my happiest place, @nataliemcqueen. Thank you @disneyweddings for helping make the best day of our lives (so far) so magical,” Josh captioned the post on Instagram.

Josh has history with Disney after he recorded the song “Evermore” for the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast and then played the role of the Beast in ABC’s 30th anniversary celebration special.

Josh and Natalie have been dating for over three years and they went Instagram official as a couple on Valentine’s Day in 2023. Josh had actually never been to Disney World before meeting Natalie and they went there as a couple later in 2023!

Natalie is a British musical theatre actress who is best known for her performances in stage shows like Wicked, 9 to 5, and Bonnie & Clyde in London’s West End.

David Foster supported Josh Groban at the ceremony

Music producer David Foster was instrumental in helping Josh become a star and he was there to watch him receive his star on the walk of fame!

Josh had his big break after David hired him to sing “The Prayer” with Celine Dion as a stand-in for opera singer Andrea Bocelli during a rehearsal at the Grammys.

“I was 16 when I met David, and I was just so new and so young. To have somebody like David as a mentor is just a 24/7 masterclass every single day. Somebody with his musicality [and] his understanding of singers and the recording process — he discovered and nurtured some of my favorite singers of all time.”

-Josh Groban, People

More celebrity friends supported Josh Groban at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony!

Josh Gad, who is Josh‘s classmate from Carnegie Mellon University, and Ben Schwartz, his co-star from the 2013 movie Coffee Town, both spoke at the event.

Also in attendance were Josh‘s Happyland co-star Katherine McNamera and his close friend, comedian Alex Edelman.

Check out more event photos in the gallery!

Posted To:Alex Edelman Ben Schwartz David Foster Hollywood Walk of Fame Josh Gad Josh Groban Katherine McNamara Natalie McQueen