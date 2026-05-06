Kanye West’s Ex Amber Rose Reveals Role She Inadvertently Played in Infamous 2009 VMAs Interruption

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Amber Rose is admitting to hyping her now ex-boyfriend Kanye West up ahead of one of his most infamous stunts of all time – interrupting Taylor Swift at the VMAs in 2009.

If you don’t recall, he interrupted her Best Female Video acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards and said that Beyonce‘s “Single Ladies” video was the best video of all time.

Prior to walking the carpet, Amber Rose shared that she was trying to hype him up.

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“[I’m] like, ‘you’re a f—king superstar. We need to get that [Hennessy]. We need to be on the carpet just taking shots of Henny on the carpet,’” she revealed on a recent episode of the “Ball in the Family” podcast. By the way, Amber Rose and Kanye dated for a few years but split in 2010.

She revealed it did “backfire.”

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“You the biggest thing in the whole world. I’m hyping him up,” she recalled, before he took the bottle and apparently agreed with her. “It kind of backfired because all of a sudden I’m just sitting there and then he’s on stage. I’m like, ‘Oh s–t. I was not expecting that.’”



“That’s naturally Kanye’s personality. Do I agree with how he did it? No. But was he right? Yes. That’s how I feel,” she continued.

Last year, Amber Rose revealed why she shared intimate details about Kanye’s alleged sexual preferences.



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