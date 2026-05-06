Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Was Drugged at Coachella Back in 2016, Explains What Happened

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Khloe Kardashian did not have a great experience at Coachella the one time she went, as she says she was accidentally drugged.

“I have gone to Coachella. I’ve gone once,” the 41-year-old reality star said on the new episode of the “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast. “It was many moons ago. I want to say 2016 or something like that. It wasn’t the best experience. I got drugged without me knowing, but I think everyone knew.”

She added, “I don’t think anyone drugged me. I just think I was the dumb one and didn’t realize that everyone was on drugs and I remember drinking this drink and just feeling really crazy. No one wants to feel like that and not know why they’re like that.”

“I just didn’t realize what was happening until after it happened, that I was on drugs and everyone was yelling at me because I wouldn’t get out of the bathroom. But I got scared. I was in my head. I was so scared, so my experience was not good,” she added.

While we don’t have photos of Khloe on the Coachella grounds from that year, we do have throwback photos of her sisters Kendall and Kylie hanging out at the music festival!

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