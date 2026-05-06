Kim Kardashian Brings Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton to ‘The Fear of 13’ on Broadway, Two Days After Seeing the Play with Her Family

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Kim Kardashian has now watched the Broadway play The Fear of 13 twice in the span of three days!

The 45-year-old reality star, entrepreneur, and actress returned to see the play on Tuesday (May 5), this time bringing her boyfriend, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, to watch the play with her. You can see photos on TMZ.

Kim joined the producing team of the Broadway show last month, marking her debut as a Broadway producer. She attended the play for the first time on Sunday, bringing family members Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, along with Kylie‘s boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

After the Sunday performance, Kim went on stage with actors Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson, plus real-life subject Nick Yarris, to talk about the importance of the story and helping exonerate prisoners who are falsely imprisoned.

What is The Fear of 13 about?

The Fear of 13 follows the story of Nick Yarris (Brody), who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jackie (Thompson), Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jackie’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination.

The Fear of 13 is on Broadway through July 12. Get tickets now!

What has Kim said about The Fear of 13?

Kim released a statement on April 13 to announce her role as a producer on the play, extending her work as a criminal justice reform advocate. The play tells the true story of the first person sentenced to death in Pennsylvania to be exonerated by DNA evidence.

“My commitment to criminal justice reform has always been about more than just policy – it’s about people. I’ve learned that sometimes the most effective way to change minds is through a powerful story. The Fear of 13 is that story. It’s a raw, honest look at Nick Yarris’s wrongful conviction and the systemic failures that kept him behind bars for twenty years. I couldn’t be prouder to make my Broadway producing debut with a project that carries such vital weight.”

Posted To:Broadway Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton