KJ Apa Calls Out Mr Fantasy After ‘Do Me Right’ Music Video, Says He Stole His Image & Ruined His Reputation

Credit: Getty

KJ Apa has beef with Mr Fantasy!



The 28-year-old actor took to his Instagram on Wednesday (May 6) to call out the viral sensation for appropriating his image and causing him to lose work.

KJ and Mr Fantasy share a striking resemblance, including many same tattoos, but the actor has denied any connection between the two in several interviews.

However, after Fantasy‘s new “Do Me Right” music video, which features cameos from many of the actor’s friends, KJ has had it.

“Enough is enough. I won’t sit back any longer and watch someone attempt to ruin my life and everything I have worked for,” he captioned a new video.

“So, there has been something going on for a long time that I haven’t addressed because I didn’t think it was even worth addressing, but now because of how it’s impacting my life personally, I feel like I have to talk about it,” KJ started out his video. “I don’t usually do this, take things here to talk about, but I have to do it now because it’s hurting me and my career. There was recently a music video that was released that included a bunch of people who are really close to me by a guy who’s completely and utterly stolen my image and misappropriated my image and my likeness.”



“I think we know who we’re talking about, and it’s f-cked up. It’s f-cked up because I just lost on a huge job and can no longer go in for serious work because people think that I’m a joke because of this guy,” he continued. “I don’t know what to do about it other than bring it here and do everything that I can to protect myself because it’s completely f-cking disrespectful and completely wrong to do that.”



“If anyone out there thinks that it’s okay to take someone’s image, literal tattoos, and to use it for their own success is completely wrong. I can’t just sit back and watch it happen and see my life, literally, everything that I’ve worked hard for now come to a halt because of this f-cking idiot. That’s all I’ll say,” KJ added. “You know, this person advocates for positivity and for kindness, and for all of the stuff. Look in the mirror, and tell yourself that you’re not a f-cking liar and a thief, because that’s exactly what you are. That’s it.”

KJ has gotten tons of support on the video from friends and other actors.

Madelaine Petsch, who appeared in Mr Fantasy‘s music video, liked KJ‘s video, while other music video stars Zoey Deutch and Patrick Schwarzenegger apologized in the comments.

“Hi I am really sorry I agreed to do the music video with him. I had no idea it was affecting your life like this. I obviously won’t engage anymore with him and just feel really bad about the whole thing. I hope you can accept my apology,” Zoey wrote.

Patrick simply said, “I’m sorry man.”



Taylor Lautner also commented, saying, “I was a huge fan of his man but your right, this has to end,” while Alexandra Shipp, who is co-starring in the upcoming movie White Elephant with KJ, wrote, “I knew there was something off about him @kjapa I’m so sorry”

Of course, KJ‘s video can’t be taken too seriously, as most everyone is already aware that Mr Fantasy is an alter-ego of his, and it’s all just a ruse to keep it up.

Mr Fantasy also just announced his debut album Fantasyland is coming out this summer!

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