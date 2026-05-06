Kylie Jenner Joins Timothee Chalamet at Knicks Playoffs Game 2, Seen Hanging Out with Jordyn Woods

Credit: Getty

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are checking out some basketball on date night!

The couple sat courtside at Game Two of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night (May 6) held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Kylie, 28, and Timothee, 30, coordinated in orange and navy outfits as they supported the Knicks.

At one point during the game, Kylie and Timothee were spotted sharing a sweet kiss. They were also seen chatting with Kylie‘s longtime friend Jordyn Woods, who is engaged to Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns.

Celeb row at MSG for 76ers-Knicks Game 2 ? pic.twitter.com/1ynsA4jS9c — ESPN (@espn) May 7, 2026

Other stars seen in attendance at the game included Ben Stiller, Jason Bateman, Spike Lee, Fat Joe, Tracy Morgan, and Jay-Z.

The Knicks ended up defeating the 76ers, 108 to 102.

While Kylie joined mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the 2026 Met Gala earlier this week, Timothee skipped the big fashion event to instead cheer on the Knicks in Game 1 of the playoffs.

If you didn’t see, Timothee recently got “flustered” when he was asked a question about Kylie in a new interview!

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, and the other stars at the Knicks game…

Posted To:Event Photos Jordyn Woods Kylie Jenner Timothee Chalamet