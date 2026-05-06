Lady Gaga ‘MAYHEM Requiem’ Concert Film & Live Album Release Date, Setlist Revealed

Credit: Getty

Lady Gaga‘s MAYHEM Requiem is coming.



The live album and visual arrives on May 15 at 8 p.m. PT / midnight ET, Apple Music announced Wednesday (May 6).

Here’s the official synopsis from Apple Music:

The opera house from Lady Gaga‘s MAYHEM Ball has been reduced to rubble-and now it’s time for MAYHEM Requiem, a celebration and musical reimagining of her sixth album. Pre-add the live album and prepare to watch MAYHEM Requiem on May 14 at 8 pm PT.

MAYHEM Requiem is a one-night-only exclusive concert that took place on January 14 at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The phone-free concert played to an audience of about 2,300 people, who were randomly selected from a lottery for ticket access through her mailing list.

Lady Gaga Teased MAYHEM Requiem After Final MAYHEM Ball Show

Gaga also shared a teaser for MAYHEM Requiem following the last night of her MAYHEM Ball Tour, which you can check out inside.

While we’re still not sure if the entire show has made the final cut of the Apple Music special, we already know which songs Gaga performed thanks to concertgoers.

Check out the setlist…

See the full MAYHEM Requiem Setlist

1. Disease

2. Abracadabra

3. Garden of Eden

4. Perfect Celebrity

5. Vanish Into You

6. Killah

7. Zombieboy

8. LoveDrug

9. How Bad Do U Want Me

10. Don’t Call Tonight

11. Shadow of a Man

12. The Beast

13. Blade of Grass

14. Die With a Smile

15. Can’t Stop the High (Encore)

Posted To:apple music Lady Gaga Mayhem Mayhem Requiem Music