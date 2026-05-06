Lea Michele Shows Support for Tony-Nominated ‘Chess’ Co-Stars After Being Snubbed in Best Actress Category

Credit: Matthew Murphy

Lea Michele might not have received her expected and well-deserved Tony nomination for her performance in the musical Chess, but she’s showing support for her co-stars who did get nominated.

The nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards were announced on Tuesday (May 5) and Chess received five nominations, including three acting nods.

Lea received rave reviews for her performance as Florence Vassy in the revival of the beloved musical, but she failed to get a nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. This performance was expected to finally give Lea her first Tony nomination after she was snubbed for Spring Awakening in 2007 and was ineligible for Funny Girl as she didn’t originate the role.

Chess received nominations for Best Actor in a Musical for Nicholas Christopher, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Bryce Pinkham, Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Hannah Cruz, Best Orchestrations, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical.

While she hasn’t released any statements or comments about the nominations, Lea reshared the Chess social media page’s congratulatory posts for each nominee.

Lea did not perform in the show on Tuesday night, hours after the nominations were announced. Telecharge is noting that she will not appear in the show on Wednesday night or Thursday night this week either.

You can catch Lea in the show through June 21. After she leaves, “Leave (Get Out)” singer JoJo will take over the role of Florence.

Posted To:2026 Tony Awards Broadway Chess Lea Michele Tony Awards