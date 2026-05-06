‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel Series ‘Elle’ Gets Teaser Trailer & First Look Photos!

Credit: Kimberly French/Prime Video

We have first look photos and a teaser trailer from season one of Elle, coming to Prime Video in July!

Photo Credit: Kimberley French/Prime Video

Who stars in Elle on Prime Video?

The cast includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, alongside Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, and Amy Pietz. The late James Van Der Beek has a recurring role.

Photo Credit: Kimberley French/Prime Video

What is Elle season one about?

Season one of Elle follows Elle Woods before she was a fish-out-of-water at Harvard. We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices. Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other. With each challenge she faces, Elle grows closer to the Elle Woods we know and love today.

Watch the trailer for Elle season one

When will it be released on Prime Video?

The series will hit Prime Video on July 1, 2026, and is already renewed for a second season as well!

See more first look photos from Elle in the gallery!

Posted To:Amy Pietz Chandler Kinney Elle Gabrielle Policano Jacob Moskovitz June Diane Raphael Lexi Minetree Prime Video Tom Everett Scott Zac Looker