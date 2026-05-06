Lindsay Hubbard Rips Into Michael Rapaport After He Calls Her ‘Most Overrated Person on Bravo’

Credit: Getty

Lindsay Hubbard is getting activated.

Earlier this week, Michael Rapaport took to Instagram where he shared his “hot take” about Lindsay, 39, and the current season of Summer House.

“Currently, and I say this with all due respect, I know you’re a queen,” Michael, 56, wrote. “Is Lindsay Hubbard the most overrated person on Bravo?”

After catching wind of Michael‘s comments, Lindsay shared her own Instagram video on Wednesday (May 6) where she fired back.

“Michael Rapaport [if] you wanna say something, turn your f–king comments on,” Lindsay started. “Don’t be a little b-tch. If you wanna start a media war, [I’m] happy to go to war with you.”

“You’re an old white guy who’s making comments about a much younger single mom,” she continued. “Did you forget that I had a baby? You think my only storyline these past two years has been my ex?”

“Keep watching. You’ll see a very long overdue conversation coming up between Carl [Radke] and I and you’ll learn a lot,” Lindsay teased. “Overrated? I still have a lot more years to come, baby.”

Over the video, Lindsay wrote, “Dear @Michaelrapaport I don’t like when old white men pick on younger women. Get a life brother ?.”

In his original comments, Michael also said, “It’s been two years since Carl left you at the altar. It’s been two years. Is it time to let it go? Lindsay’s entire storyline for the last seasons has been Carl, Carl and Carl. Hating Carl. Hating Carl’s mom. Hating to hug. What else you got, Lindsay?”

“My counsel has advised me NOT to make this SUPER DUPER SUMMER HOUSE HOT TAKE on QUEEN LINDSAY HUBBARD,” he captioned his post. “However, I won’t be silenced, I can’t be silenced!!!!”

His comments came after the Tuesday (May 5) episode of Summer House in which Lindsay had an awkward conversation with Carl‘s mom Sharon Radke. If you forgot, Lindsay and Carl broke up two months before their wedding in August 2023.

Michael later saw Lindsay‘s comments about him, re-posted her video on his account and added, “Uh-Oh!!!! Old Mother Hubbard didn’t like my last post!!!!!” adding, “WHITEMEN ???.”

Back in February, Michael found himself in some deep hot water after he spread a fake photo of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani‘s mother with Jeffrey Epstein on social media.

Posted To:Bravo Lindsay Hubbard Michael Rapaport Summer House