Luigi Mangione Receives $28,000 Birthday Donation as Legal Fund Surpasses $1.5 Million

Luigi Mangione is getting a ton of financial support amid his legal battles.

The alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who is awaiting murder trials in federal prison, turned 28 on Wednesday (May 6), and a donor gifted him with a $28,000 donation in his honor.

The user, named Carl on GoFundMe, added the following memo to the $28,038 donation: “Funding was also directed toward victims in comparable situations. Though, it is unfortunate that private support is needed here because of jurisdictional piling and otherwise abnormal mishandling.”

Luigi‘s legal fund has now reached over $1.5 million.

He is accused of fatally shooting the CEO with a handgun in 2024 amid alleged intense frustrations with the American insurance industry.

He has pleaded not guilty in both murder cases, with his state trial scheduled to begin September 2026 and the federal trial set for early 2027.

Luigi Mangione had an outburst in the courtroom during his latest appearance before the judge. One of the gestures Luigi made in court in December gained attention as well.

Following his arrest, Luigi‘s full manifesto about why he allegedly killed the CEO was made public.

It was recently revealed that he has avoided the death penalty.

Posted To:Brian Thompson Human Interest Luigi Mangione