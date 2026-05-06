Matthew Lillard Is Latest Star to Join ‘Superman’ Sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’

Credit: Getty

Matthew Lillard is on quite the run at the moment!



The 56-year-old actor has been having a resurgence moment and now it’s being reported that he has joined the cast of the upcoming Superman movie sequel, Man of Tomorrow, according to Deadline.

At this time, it is currently unknown what role he will have in the film, which is currently filming.

Matthew is just the latest new casting addition to the sequel, following Lars Eidinger, Aaron Pierre and Adria Arjona.

Reprising their roles from the first movie include David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion and Edi Gathegi.

Little is known about Man of Tomorrow, but we do know that Superman and Lex Luthor will be teaming up to save the galaxy, and the DC character Braniac is the new main villain.

Just recently, Matthew appeared in the MCU with the recurring role of Mr Charles in Daredevil: Born Again season two, which just aired it’s finale. The character is a political layer who worked in direct opposition to Mayor Fisk.

In addition, Matthew has recently starred in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, and is set to return for the third movie, returned for Scream 7, starred in Cross season two, and is set to star in the upcoming Carrie TV series!



Just last week, Matthew talked down his recent resurgence, saying he thinks there is a “weird nostalgia thing” happening at the moment, and doesn’t think people actually like him.

Posted To:Casting DC Man of Tomorrow Matthew Lillard Movies Superman