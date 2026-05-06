‘Mortal Kombat II’ Reviews Are In: Critics Are Divided on Video Game Movie Sequel

Credit: Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat II is heading to theaters this weekend, and critics are weighing in with their thoughts.

The movie hits theaters and IMAX across North America on Friday (May 8), and internationally beginning Wednesday (May 6).

In the film adaptation of the beloved video game franchise, the champions are joined by Johnny Cage, and “are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.”

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to direct from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

Now that the movie is already out in some territories, the reviews are pouring in. Wondering what critics have to say so far?

The movie currently has a 74% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Guardian gives it 2 out of 5, writing: “Treated like a premium format blockbuster does not do a film like Mortal Kombat II any favours, its junkiness less charming and more distracting, a street fighter suddenly forced to go pay-per-view.”

Bloody Disgusting gave it 3 out of 5, saying: “With the stage-setting and character introductions mostly out of the way, returning director Simon McQuoid cuts right to the pulpy, gory chase as Earthrealm and Outworld champions scramble to prepare for a barrage of lethal battles and fan service.”

THR says: “The film has its rewards, mostly of the unsophisticated kind, since the fight sequences come fast and furious and the cheesy dialogue has enough groan-worthy one-liners to inspire a thousand drinking games.”

Consequence gives it a B, writing: “Fingers crossed a third movie will do what this movie did: Improve on what came before, take the piss out of itself whenever possible, and never forget, at the end of the day, the reason people want to watch movies like this in the first place.”

Mashable had a negative review, writing: “The bar is in hell for video game movies, huh?”

TheWrap says: “Mortal Kombat II isn’t the best Mortal Kombat movie, but it’s hard to deny that it comes second. At least with the number ‘2’ and all.”

Vulture says: “Mortal Kombat II is just McQuoid turning a big dial that says ‘fan service’ while looking back at test audiences for their reaction.”

IndieWire gives it a C-, noting: “Organizing that chaos into a coherent blockbuster format is a key part of the assignment here. But in Mortal Kombat II, McQuoid fails to connect even the strengths of his own hard work from five years ago with the hit he should be releasing today.”

AV Club gave it a D+, writing: “Injecting a dash of schlocky B-movie energy into this lifeless video game sequel is like trying to defibrillate a fighter after a fatality has popped their head like a cherry tomato.”

The stars of the upcoming movie just walked the red carpet together for the European fan event!

Posted To:Mortal Kombat Mortal Kombat 2 Mortal Kombat II Reviews