Oscar Isaac to Star in New Martin Scorsese Las Vegas Series at Netflix

Oscar Isaac is set to star in a new Martin Scorsese series.

The 47-year-old Moon Knight star will be teaming up with the 83-year-old Casino movie icon on a forthcoming untitled project at Netflix, set in Las Vegas.

The streamer confirmed the exciting news on Wednesday (May 6) in a release.

Oscar will both star in and executive produce the new eight-episode series that “explores the high-stakes world of Las Vegas casinos.”

Brian Koppelman and David Levien (Billions, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber) are teh showrunners/executive producers/writers, which brings them back to the world of gambling following their poker-themed debut Rounders, as well as writing Ocean’s Thirteen.

Oscar‘s role comes as part of a new creative partnership with Netflix, which will have first-look rights on his film and series projects moving forward.

What is Oscar Isaac’s new Netflix show about?

Here’s a full synopsis, via Netflix:

The hourlong drama is set in the high-stakes, sharp-elbowed present-day Las Vegas casino business, which is a modernized but still dangerous version of the legendary city. At the center of it all stands Robert “Bobby Red” Redman, president of the hottest hotel casino in town, who has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground.

Oscar stars as Bobby Red, and further casting will be revealed soon. J.C. Chandor, who worked with Isaac on Triple Frontier and A Most Violent Year, will direct the first two episodes.

A premiere date has not yet been set at Netflix, which advises viewers to “keep your eyes on the roulette table for more information as the series enters production.”

Oscar Isaac also stars in the new season of Beef.

Posted To:Martin Scorsese Netflix Oscar Isaac Television