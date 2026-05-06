Penn Badgley & Meghann Fahy Get Back to Work Filming ‘You Deserve Each Other’

Credit: Backgrid USA

Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy are back on set of their new rom-com.

The two stars were seen filming scenes for their upcoming movie You Deserve Each Other this week outside of an apartment building in Brooklyn, New York.

For what appeared to be a proposal scene, Penn, 39, was down on one knee before lifting Meghan, 36, up into the air after she ran over to him.

Penn was seen wearing a blue plaid shirt over a gray T-shirt paired with blue pants while Meghann wore an unzipped gray hoodie, striped top, and light blue sweatpants.

For a Halloween scene, Penn and Meghann were seen dressed in costumes as Luke Wilson and Gwyneth Paltrow‘s characters from the 2001 movie The Royal Tenenbaums as they sat on the stoop and handed out candy to trick or treaters.

They were also seen in winter coats and beanies as they moved some boxes out of the moving truck.

What is the new movie about?

You Deserve Each Other is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Hogle.

Here’s the synopsis: “Described as a lovers-to-enemies-to-lovers rom-com, Each Other follows Naomi and Nick, a couple who are about to get married and live happily ever after except for one thing: they’ve fallen completely out of love. With the wedding rapidly approaching and its pressure mounting, they both resolve to secretly push the other into calling off the wedding using all means at their disposal – pranks, sabotage, and all-out emotional warfare. (Don’t worry, they fall back in love along the way.)”

The movie will be directed by Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn, who served as writers on the hit rom-coms Never Been Kissed and He’s Just Not That Into You.

Penn and Meghann were first spotted filming the movie in July 2025.

If you didn’t see, Meghann recently made a rare red carpet appearance with boyfriend Leo Woodall!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy filming scenes for the movie…

Posted To:Candid Photos Meghann Fahy Penn Badgley You Deserve Each Other