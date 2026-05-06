Pip Searches for a Missing Person in ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Season 2 Trailer – Watch Now!

Credit: Netflix

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will soon return to Netflix and we’ve finally got our look at the first official trailer!

Pip is back on the case as she searches for Connor’s missing brother.

Here’s the synopsis shared by Netflix, “After solving the Andie Bell case, Pip (Emma Myers) is determined to fix the fallout – and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings’ (Henry Ashton) trial approaches, Connor’s (Jude Morgan-Collie) brother Jamie (Eden H Davies) suddenly disappears, and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him.”

While the first book was based on Holly Jackson‘s novel A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, season 2 moves along to book 2, Good Girl, Bad Blood. It was adapted for the screen by Holly and Poppy Cogan.

The cast includes Emma Myers, Eden H Davies, Zain Iqbal, Asha Banks, Yali Topol Margalith, Jude Morgan-Collie, Henry Ashton, and Freddie England.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder returns with six new episodes on May 27, 2026.

The Four Seasons also returns soon to Netflix. Watch the trailer for season 2!

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will launch on Netflix globally, excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland where it will be available exclusively on ZDFneo. It will premiere in the UK and Ireland on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. In Australia it will be exclusively on Stan.

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