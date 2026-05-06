Rachel Zegler & Ben Platt to Reunite On New Movie, Will Make Original Music For the Project

Credit: Getty

Rachel Zegler and Ben Platt are going to be working together once again!



The 25-year-old Olivier award-winning actress and the 32-year-old Tony award-winning actor recently starred in a staged concert production of The Last Five Years in London, New York and Los Angeles, and now, they will star in a new movie together.

According to Deadline, Rachel will lead the new film Last Dance with Adrien Brody as daughter and father. Ben is also set to co-star.

However, Rachel and Ben aren’t just starring in the movie, they’re also set to work on original music for the project.

Deadline reports that Ben will write original music for the movie, while Rachel will sing!

Last Dance is written by Emily Ziff Griffin, based on her autobiographical article “The Last Dance with My Dad” from The New Yorker. Karim Aïnouz will direct.

Here’s a synopsis: “Celebrated Broadway composer Elliot (Brody) invites his daughter Emma (Zegler) on a gay cruise through the Caribbean in 1991 – a dazzling, liberating world of music, celebration, and chosen family where Emma, the only straight woman on board, experiences an unexpected first love with a young crew member. But beneath the joy and abandon, the AIDS crisis casts an ever-deepening shadow. As Elliot retreats from the devastating reality of his illness, father and daughter are forced to confront the unspoken truths between them. In the fleeting time they have left together, can they rediscover each other before the music finally fades?”

At one of their The Last Five Years concert in Los Angeles, Rachel and Ben announced that a live album of their performance is being released!

If you missed it, Rachel and Ben were both in attendance at the 2026 Met Gala this week. Rachel, who will return to Broadway in 2027, wore a look inspired by the painting of Lady Jane Grey. Ben wore a look inspired by Georges Seurat’s A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

Posted To:Adrien Brody Ben Platt Casting Movies Rachel Zegler