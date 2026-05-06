Sarah Ramos Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Matt Spicer

Credit: Getty

Sarah Ramos is pregnant!

The 34-year-old Parenthood actress revealed the happy news that she and husband Matt Spicer are set to welcome their first child together in a social media post on Tuesday (May 5).

“Surprise! If you’re not surprised I’m pregnant, act like it! I have no good photos with the father of my child lol just a ton with the shower guests of honor: @thelabellefoundation puppies available for adoption! ???” she captioned the post, showing off her baby bump in a series of photos from her baby shower on Instagram.

The post also included a photo of a cake reading “Baby Spice,” as well as pictures of her holding the puppies available for adoption.

The couple have been married since 2020.

For those who don’t know, Matt directed the 2017 movie Ingrid Goes West and has also directed episodes of TV shows like Angelyne, Dollface, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida. Sarah has also been seen in shows like FX’s The Bear, HBO’s Winning Time, and Showtime’s The Affair.

The two also did a cute interview together last year for Matt‘s Tracking Noise newsletter.

“Today we’re joined by Sarah Ramos — actress, writer, director, sometimes podcaster, full-time pop culture aficionado, all around Renaissance woman, our first female interviewee and (full disclosure) my wife. That being said, this wasn’t an easy get just because we happen to share a dog and a bank account,” he wrote in the intro. See the full conversation.

Congratulations to the happy family! Find out which other stars are expecting in 2026.

Posted To:Matt Spicer Pregnant Celebrities sarah ramos