Scarlett Johansson to Star in Ari Aster’s Next Movie ‘Scapegoat’

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It looks like Ari Aster has found his movie’s next star: Scarlett Johansson!

The film is titled Scapegoat, and he also wrote the script.

If you don’t know, Ari has made a name for himself for his famed A24 collaborations, including Midsommar and Hereditary. A24 is apparently on board for this new film as well.

Apparently, Scarlett was his top choice to star, and despite having a busy schedule, they are able to make it work.

Deadline reports that “after reading the script, Johansson was all in on starring in the film and producers were on board for a shoot later this year to accommodate her busy schedule.” Scarlett has been filming the new Exorcist film, and will also be starring in the new The Batman movie, which will shoot later this summer. Find out which other big stars have joined The Batman Part II.

No plot details for Scapegoat have been confirmed at this time. Stay tuned as we learn more!

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