‘Scarpetta’ Season 2 Casting Update: David Arquette & Holland Taylor Among 9 New Additions

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We have some exciting news for Scarpetta season two!



The Jamie Lee Curtis and Nicole Kidman-starring Prime Video television show is currently in the midst of filming it’s upcoming second season, and several new cast members were just announced.

According to Deadline, nine actors are set to join the cast in recurring roles, including David Arquette and Holland Taylor.

Production on the series’ second season kicked off in March in Nashville, and four of the returning stars teased filming was underway in a fun video.

What is Scarpetta about?

Scarpetta is a crime thriller series based on the novels by Patricia Cromwell, with Nicole Kidman leading as Dr Kay Scarpetta.

Here’s a synopsis: With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn’t also her undoing. Set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation, the series delves beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators, creating a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs.

Who else is in the cast?

In addition to Nicole and Jamie Lee Curtis, the returning cast also includes Simon Baker, Bobby Cannavale, Ariana DeBose, Amanda Righetti, Jake Cannavale and Hunter Parrish.

Who else is joining the cast in season two?

In addition to David Arquette and Holland Taylor, other stars joining in recurring roles include Jodi Balfour, William Zabka, Stella Baker (who is Simon‘s real life daughter), Kim Dickens, Troy Garity, Jerod Haynes and Michael “Killer Mike” Render. Details on their roles are currently unknown.

When did Scarpetta premiere?

Scarpetta season one debuted on March 11 and in 28 days, it garnered 34 million views, according to Amazon. Watch the season one trailer here!

Posted To:Casting David Arquette Holland Taylor Jerod Haynes Jodi Balfour Killer Mike Kim Dickens Prime Video Scarpetta Stella Baker Television Troy Garity William Zabka