Stephen Colbert Names the One Public Figure He Wants to Interview Before ‘The Late Show’ Ends

Credit: CBS

Stephen Colbert is gearing up for the final days of The Late Show.

The CBS long-running late night show will air its final episode on May 21, and in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stephen, 61, admitted that he still hopes to interview Pope Leo XIV before the show official ends.

“The pope is my white whale,” said Stephen, who is an outspoken Catholic. “I wrote him. I said, ‘Come on!’ No, I said, ‘Your Holiness, I hope this letter finds you well or, at the very least, infallible. Would you please come on my show? We don’t have to talk about politics.'”

Credit: Getty

Though the 70-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who was born and raised in Chicago, has made public statements that seem to go against the Trump administration’s immigration policies and war in Iran, Stephen suggested avoiding political topics so that an appearance on The Late Show would be more attractive for Pope Leo.

“I didn’t really think he’d want to talk about politics or anything like that,” Stephen said. “Little did I know that the guy could throw a punch [as he recently proved, feuding with Trump over the Iran war]. I said, ‘Let’s talk about being an American Catholic.'”

The Emmy winner also joked that he’d feel personally betrayed if Pope Leo ended up on a rival late-night show.

“Now, if the pope goes on Kimmel [instead], I’m going to think hard about the Presbyterian church,” Stephen teased. “That’s all I’m saying.”

In another recent interview, Stephen addressed rumors about what he’s going to do after The Late Show ends.

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