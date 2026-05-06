Ted Danson Reveals Recent Health Scare, Says ‘Mortality is the Real Deal’

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Ted Danson is opening up about his health.

On Wednesday (May 6), the 78-year-old Emmy-winning actor interviewed actress Valerie Bertinelli for his podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name.

During their conversation, Ted revealed that he had a recent health scare that “humbled” him.

“I had a bit of a health scare,” the Cheers actor said. “I’m totally fine, but it was like, ‘Oh, that’s real.’”

“And it was humbling. Mortality is the real deal, you know. It’s not just a rumor. Ted Danson doesn’t get a free pass. Love his work, but…,” he jokingly added.

Without elaborating on what happened, Ted said he “hadn’t f–ked up in some way,” so the health scare came as a complete shock.

“It was very humbling and calming, and I’m fine,” The Good Place actor assured. “I think it was the best thing that could have happened to me, and I’m doing some things differently.”

Following the medical episode, Ted said that he has incorporated meditating twice a day with wife Mary Steenburgen into his life.

He also shared that the experience and the meditation ended up teaching him a lesson.

“What it’s done for me, the biggest gift of all: You can be curious about other people,” Ted said. “You can listen, you can be supportive, caring, you can witness them. And I do believe that the rest of my life is to be curious and listen. That’s the best thing I can offer.”

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