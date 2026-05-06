‘The Bear’ to End With Season 5, Release Date for Final Season Revealed

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FX‘s The Bear is coming to an end.

The upcoming fifth season of the hit series will also be its last, the network confirmed on Wednesday (May 6).

FX also announced that Season 5 will premiere on June 25, and there will not be a staggered release as with other seasons.

All eight episodes of Season 5 will drop on Hulu starting at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

Here’s a synopsis, via Variety:

“The Bear Season 5 picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie and Natalie (Abby Elliott) find out Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry and is leaving the restaurant in their hands. With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant ‘perfect’ might not be the food, but the people.”

Get a first look at the Season 5 poster here.

One day before, FX dropped a surprise prequel episode of The Bear.

The special installment features a flashback that follows Ebon Moss-Bachrach‘s character Richie and Jon Bernthal‘s Mikey as they go on a work trip to Gary, Ind.

The description, per Variety, “The two friends’ complicated relationship, uncovering new layers of Mikey’s mental state while offering crucial insight into the man Richie is when audiences first meet him in Season 1 — adding emotional context that reframes their story from the very beginning.”

Ebon and Jon co-wrote the episode with series creator Christopher Storer directing.

The Bear premiered in 2022, going on to win 10 Emmys in its first season alone.

One of the stars of the show seemingly confirmed the news of the series ending early with a post on social media back in early March, although it wasn’t made official until now.

Find out which shows are renewed, and which just came to an end on Hulu as of 2026.

Posted To:FX hulu Jeremy Allen White Television The Bear