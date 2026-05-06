The Youngest Met Gala Guests of All Time, Including One 13-Year-Old Actress!

Credit: Getty

The 2026 Met Gala happened this week and the event’s age rule was broken for the first time since it was implemented back in 2018.

The rule went into effect in 2018 and was made public by Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler, who revealed that she wasn’t allowed to attend that year as she was too young. She was only 15 at the time.

THR did some digging at the time and learned that new guidelines had been imposed. The rule was made one year after some celebs caused controversy by smoking in the bathroom, though it’s unknown if there was a direct correlation between that incident and the new rule.

Before the rule was put in place, the youngest-known celeb to attend the Met Gala was 13!

Browse through the slideshow to see who the youngest attendees of all time are…

Posted To:3lw Adrienne Bailon Blue Ivy Carter Chloe Moretz Dakota Fanning Elle Fanning Hailee Steinfeld Jaden Smith Kiely Williams Lily-rose Depp Met Gala Naturi Naughton Saoirse Ronan Sunday Kidman-Urban Willow Smith