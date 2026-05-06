Trump Reveals His Workout Routine & Beefs with RFK Jr. Over His Physical Fitness: “I Work Out So Much…”

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Donald Trump shed light on his workout routine and started beef with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before asking a child if they could “take [him]” in a fight during an address at the White House.

On Tuesday (May 5), the 79-year-old president hosted a group of young athletes and more to announce the return of the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, a form of fitness testing to be used in schools. In his remarks, he referenced himself several times.

Trump made a joke about his personal workout routine.

Introducing the event, he said, “And it is indeed a beautiful day to celebrate America’s athletic traditions and champions physical fitness and all of those things that I work so hard at on a personal basis.”

Continuing, Trump alluded to his workout routine, saying, “I work out so much, like about one minute a day max if I’m lucky.”

It wasn’t the only time the president referenced his own physical fitness during the event.

The president started some beef with RFK Jr.

Later, Trump ceded the floor the Kennedy, the secretary of health and human services. He shared a personal anecdote about his politician father, Robert F. Kennedy, who had to embark on a 50-mile hike to show the American people that the members of former President John F. Kennedy‘s Cabinet were healthy.

RFK Jr. said that his dad was the only person to finish, but he implied that multiple people would be able to get it done in the current administration.

“We have a bunch of thoroughbreds on this Cabinet,” he said, listing out the likes of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, Linda McMahon, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

He continued, saying, “There’s a lot of people who could probably do a 50-mile hike.”

“What about me,” the president interrupted. “You didn’t mention my name. I could do it.”

RFK Jr. seemingly agreed, implying that Trump “walks nine miles a day on a golf course every weekend.”

However, Trump candidly replied, saying, “When I’m not using a cart.”

He also asked a child if he could beat him in a fight.

At another point in the event, he asked the young athletes what sports they played. One of the boys said that he played football but wanted to take up powerlifting. Trump replied that he looked strong before asking, “You think you could take me in a fight?”

This isn’t the first time the president has asked that question. He also asked if a mega-famous musician would be able to take him down.

Posted To:Donald Trump Politics